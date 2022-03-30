Nevada gambling rebound charts big month in casino winnings

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s tourism economy is putting the coronavirus pandemic behind it, with regulators reporting a 12th straight month of $1 billion or more in casino house winnings statewide and the airport serving Las Vegas planning to add international service in April. The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday reported the best February ever in casino winnings, at $1.1 billion. Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday reported monthly passenger traffic more than doubled in February from a year ago. The airport announced that 16 airlines will begin nonstop service in coming weeks to destinations in countries including Mexico, the United Kingdom and Germany. Unemployment figures also are rebounding, with the statewide jobless rate last month of 5.1%.