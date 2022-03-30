Vegas tourism rebound fueling robust Nevada economy numbers

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s tourism economy is putting the coronavirus pandemic behind it, with regulators reporting the best casino winnings ever for a February and the airport serving Las Vegas announcing plans to resume nonstop international flights in April. The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday reported a 12th straight month of $1 billion or more in casino house winnings. Harry Reid International Airport announced that 16 airlines will begin nonstop service in coming weeks to destinations in countries including Mexico, the United Kingdom and Germany. Tourism numbers are improving and Nevada’s unemployment rate is rebounding. The jobless figure dropped from after a pandemic-caused record of 30.1% in April 2020 to 5.1% statewide last month.