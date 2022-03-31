Planned North Las Vegas medical campus to include hospital

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A planned new medical campus in North Las Vegas will include at least one new hospital, research and specialty care facilities along with hotel, restaurant and retail operations. The City Council in early March approved selling the 135-acre site near the existing Veteran Affairs hospital for nearly $37 million to a unit of Salt Lake City-based Pacific Group. The council is expected to vote in late April on a master development agreement for the project, which would take up to 10 years to complete. The project would quadruple the number of hospital beds in North Las Vegas.