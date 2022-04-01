Accused kidnapper in northern Nevada now faces murder charge

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A rural Nevada man who was jailed a week ago on a kidnapping charge is now accused of killing the 18-year-old woman whose body was found this week in a remote grave in northern Nevada’s high desert. Lyon County sheriff’s detectives charged and booked Troy Driver of Fernley, on open murder with use of a deadly weapon at the Lyon County Jail in Fernley where he’s been held on $750,000 bail since March 25. Driver also was charged Friday with robbery, burglary and destruction of evidence. Naomi Irion of Fernley had been missing since March 12. An autopsy on Wednesday confirmed human remains found in a remote gravesite were hers.