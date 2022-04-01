Sheriff’s officials: Woman’s death investigated as homicide

FERNLEY, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say they’re investigating the death of an 18-year-old northern Nevada woman kidnapped from a Walmart parking lot as a homicide but won’t say how she was killed. A statement released Thursday by sheriff’s officials of Churchill and Lyon counties said cause of death of Naomi Irion is known but can’t be released because it would compromise the ongoing investigation. Officials said investigators acting on a tip about Irion’s March 12 disappearance in Fernley in Lyon County found a gravesite in Churchill County on Tuesday. An autopsy confirmed the body was Irion. A 41-year-old Fallon man, Troy Driver, was arrested Friday and subsequently charged with first-degree kidnapping.