Jon Batiste wins 3 Grammy Awards in early ceremony

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jon Batiste has already taken home three Grammy Awards with his first-ever win coming as a tie. During the show’s pre-telecast ceremony Sunday, Batiste won for best American roots performance, American roots song and tied with Carols Rafael Rivera for best song written for visual media. Batiste won for “Soul” alongside Carlos Rafael Rivera for his composing efforts on “The Queen’s Gambit.” It’s the first tie since 2019 when Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake tied with Anderson .Paak to win best rap performance. A project that turned “Bridgerton” into a musical has won a Grammy Award. The Grammys air live beginning at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and Paramount+.