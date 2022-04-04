Clark County air advisory signal of frequency of wildfires

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Poor air quality warnings in the Las Vegas metro area are now more common as drought and wildfires in the West become more frequent. The Las Vegas Sun reports that the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a blanket advisory for the entire hot weather season—April 1 thru Sept. 30. Air quality advisories about smoky air used to be something that only occurred once in a while. A department spokesman says the agency decided to be more proactive because wildfires are “a new normal.” A lot of the impact has been from wildfires in northern Nevada, California and Arizona.