Nevada toad declared endangered at site of geothermal plant

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — In a rare emergency move, the U.S. government has temporarily declared a Nevada toad endangered because a geothermal power plant in the works about 100 miles east of Reno could result in its extinction. The Fish and Wildlife Service announced Monday it is formally proposing a rule to list the Dixie Valley toad as an endangered species subject to 60 days of public comment. But it said the emergency listing goes into effect immediately. It will continue for eight months while more permanent protections are considered under the Endangered Species Act for the toad at the only place it is known to exist in the world.