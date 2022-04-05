Aerial search begins for Indiana couple missing in Nevada

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities in Nevada launched an aerial search Tuesday for an Indiana couple that has been missing for more than a week. The Esmeralda Sheriff’s Office says cellphone data indicated 72-year-old Ronnie Barker and his 69-year-old wife Beverly, were near U.S. Highway 95 in the high desert between Reno and Las Vegas west of Tonopah on March 27. The Civilian Air Patrol confirmed Tuesday the 32-foot River Seeker RV they were driving was found stuck in a ditch in a remote area without the Kia passenger car they were towing. They had planned to leave Oregon on March 27 bound for Tucson, Arizona. The search is expected to continue Wednesday.