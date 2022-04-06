Skip to Content
AP Nevada
Missing Indiana couple found after man dies in Nevada desert

By SCOTT SONNER and PAUL DAVENPORT
Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Family members of an Indiana couple that had been missing for more than a week are trying to figure out how they got lost in Nevada’s high desert. She survived but he didn’t. Authorities say 72-year-old Ronnie Barker was dead when a search team reached them Tuesday about 177 miles northwest of Las Vegas. They also say 69-year-old Beverley Barker was airlifted to a Reno hospital where she’s reported in good shape. They had been traveling from Oregon to Arizona. A nephew says Beverly’s text message pleading for help was delayed and didn’t go through until Tuesday night, after the Barkers had already been found. 

