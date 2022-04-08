Michigan to NHL exodus starts with Johnson to Blue Jackets

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

Kent Johnson has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets that begins immediately. He’s the first of several University of Michigan players expected to jump to the NHL after their college season ended with a loss in the Frozen Four. The Blue Jackets also signed free agent defenseman and Michigan captain Nick Blankenburg to a one-year deal. Johnson and Blankenburg are expected to join the team immediately. Top draft pick Owen Power could sign with Buffalo and jump immediately into action with the Sabres. Fellow 2022 Olympian Brendan Brisson may also sign with Vegas.