Power signs with Sabres; Michigan to NHL exodus begins

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The exodus from Michigan to the NHL is under way. Top pick Owen Power signed with Buffalo and fellow Canadian Olympian Kent Johnson is expected to join Columbus immediately. Power could make his NHL debut with the Sabres in a matter of days. The same goes for Michigan captain Nick Blankenburg after signing with the Blue Jackets as a college free agent. U.S. Olympians and Wolverines stars Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson could be next. Beniers could jump in right away for the expansion Seattle Kraken.