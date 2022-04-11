Golden Knights’ D translating into offense at the right time

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer knows his team’s play in the defensive zone is critical to sparking offensive production in the final nine games of the regular season. Vegas has seen 16 skaters miss time due to injuries, but the return of several defensemen has helped. In Saturday’s 6-1 win over Arizona, the Knights looked more like themselves with six players scoring and 12 skaters registering at least one point. The offensive surge was led by defenseman Brayden McNabb, who registered a career-high three points, including a goal.