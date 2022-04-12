Ex-Nevada inmate gets another life sentence in Colorado

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A former Nevada prison inmate has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting and killing a suburban Denver woman with a hammer in 1984. Alex Ewing was sentenced Tuesday in the death of Patricia Smith in Lakewood. Last year he was also found guilty of killing three members of a family in another Denver suburb six days after Smith was killed. He is already serving three consecutive life sentences for those killings, in which a hammer was also a weapon. Ewing was identified as a suspect in both cases in 2018 through DNA evidence while imprisoned in Nevada.