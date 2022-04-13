2 from Florida held in Nevada after chase, highway shooting

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada sheriff says two suspects wounded by deputies at a roadblock near the Nevada-California state line following a shooting and a middle-of-the-night vehicle chase were residents of Florida. The Nye County Sheriff also aired body-worn camera video from the three SWAT deputies who she said fired 14 shots about 2 a.m. Monday to end a standoff on a desert highway west of Pahrump. Klim Miro of St. Petersburg and Jade Hugee of Tampa were taken to a Las Vegas hospital and are expected to recover. They area accused of shooting at people in Tecopa, and at Inyo County deputies and California Highway Patrol officers who pursued them toward Nevada.