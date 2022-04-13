Nevadan who tortured, killed dogs seeks early prison release

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada man who has served less than eight years of a maximum 28-year prison sentence for killing and torturing dogs urged the state parole board to release him early. Jason Brown asked for the early release Monday after authorities determined he’d been misclassified as a violent offender. He said prison has given him a place to heal and rehabilitate himself. Authorities say he still presents a risk to the community. He pleaded no contest in 2015 to killing and dismembering seven dogs he got off Craigslist in the Reno area. The board has received more than 2,000 comments opposing his release. A decision is expected May 16.