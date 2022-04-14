Company settles dog-leasing allegations for more than $900K

BOSTON (AP) — A California-based finance company has agreed to pay more than $900,000 to settle allegations that it was illegally leasing dogs in Massachusetts. The Massachusetts attorney general’s office said as part of the agreement entered in Suffolk Superior Court on Wednesday, Monterey Financial Services LLC will stop collecting on active leases, cancel about $700,000 in outstanding consumer debt on the leases, and transfer full ownership of the dogs to Massachusetts residents. The company will also provide $175,000 in restitution to consumers and pay $50,000 to the state. Leasing dogs is illegal in Massachusetts. A voicemail seeking comment was left with Monterey.