Store owner to be returned to California in girl’s shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Southern California store owner jailed in Las Vegas as a fugitive accused of wounding a 9-year-old girl when he shot at shoplifters won’t contest his transfer in custody to Victorville to face criminal charges. Marqel Cockrell told a judge on Friday he understand he’ll be extradited within 30 days. He wasn’t represented by an attorney. Police in Victorville say the 20-year-old Cockrell faces at least one attempted murder charge. The girl’s grandmother says she was waiting Tuesday evening to have her photo taken with the Easter bunny at the Mall of Victor Valley when she was struck by three gunshots, including a bullet that fractured her arm. Cockrell was arrested within hours by Nevada Highway Patrol troopers.