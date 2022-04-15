Man convicted in 2013 Tahoe killing gets 50 years to life

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A man who remained at large for seven years before he was arrested and convicted of fatally shooting a gas station clerk at Lake Tahoe in 2013 has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison. Sean Thomas Donohue was sentenced to the maximum term in El Dorado County court for the fatal shooting of Manpreet Singh in South Lake Tahoe, California. Manpreet was a recent immigrant from his native of India. The DA’s office posted a video about the crime in 2017 in an effort to jump start the cold-case investigation. It paid off with a tip that helped lead lead investigators to Donohoe in 2020.