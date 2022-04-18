FBI names Spencer Evans as new agent in charge in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada office of the FBI has a new special agent in charge, with the announcement that Spencer Evans will head the bureau’s Las Vegas field office. Evans joined the FBI in 2004 as an agent in New Haven, Connecticut, and has held various investigative and leadership positions and headed programs in San Diego, Florida and Oklahoma City. The announcement Monday by FBI Director Christopher Wray said Evans’ most recent post was as deputy assistant director in human resources at FBI Headquarters in Washington. In Las Vegas, Evans replaces Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse, who retired in February after 25 years with the bureau.