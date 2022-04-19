Power to Mount Charleston area shut off due to fire threat

A Nevada utility has shut off electrical power to the Mount Charleston area near Las Vegas because of threatening wildfire conditions. NV Energy said it shut off power to 470 customers in the area Tuesday morning and that the shutoff is expected to last until 9 a.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service has warned of expected high winds during part of the period, and NV Energy said the shutoff helps prevent wildfires due to wind damage to power lines and other equipment. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said the windy conditions and hot temperatures combine to create conditions for a fire to spread easily.