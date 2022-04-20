2nd suspect charged in kidnapping of man later found dead

By WILSON RING

Associated Press

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Las Vegas man has pleaded not guilty to a federal kidnapping charge in the 2018 abduction of a man later found shot to death in Vermont. Aron Lee Ethridge entered the plea during a brief court appearance Wednesday in federal court in Burlington. He was ordered held pending a detention scheduled for next week. Prosecutors allege that Ethridge conspired with Jerry Banks to kidnap Gregory Davis from his Vermont home on Jan. 6, 2018. Davis was found dead the next day. Banks, of Fort Garland, Colorado, was arrested last week in Wyoming. The indictment alleges Banks called Ethridge to report Davis had been kidnapped and killed.