5 Nevada governor hopefuls meet in GOP forum, hit Lombardo

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Most of the five leading Republican candidates for Nevada governor who gathered for a campaign forum in Las Vegas offered dire assessments of the state’s tourism-dependent economy, rising crime and struggling schools — and asked for votes for their visions to fix them. Several also blamed Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the consensus GOP front-runner, for skipping the Wednesday event. It featured North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, Gardnerville surgeon Fred Simon, Reno venture capitalist Guy Nohra, former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and firebrand northern Nevada lawyer Joey Gilbert. Lee told the partisan audience of about 100 people that any of the five who attended deserve to be elected, but not Lombardo or the Democratic incumbent, Gov. Steve Sisolak.