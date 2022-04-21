Former Raiders QB Daryle Lamonica dies at age 80

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

Former AFL Player of the Year Daryle Lamonica has died at age 80. The Fresno County Sherriff’s said Lamonica passed away at his Fresno home on Thursday morning. The death is considered to be from natural causes. Lamonica was a star with the Oakland Raiders starting in the late 1960s and led the franchise to its first Super Bowl appearance in 1967. Lamonica was a two-time All-Pro and holds the Raiders single-season record with 34 TD passes in 1969.