Jaguars trying to become 1st to nail back-to-back top picks

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville is the fourth franchise in the modern NFL era with the top draft pick in consecutive years. The Jaguars are looking to become the first to be able to say they nailed both selections. One year after taking Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars will open the NFL draft on Thursday night with eyes on Michigan pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Georgia’s Travon Walker or a pair of offensive tackles. The AP takes a look at how other NFL teams with back-to-back No. 1 selections — Tampa Bay, Cincinnati and Cleveland — fared previously.