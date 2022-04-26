31 teams looking at Vrabel. No, not the Titans coach

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — One player has been off-limits for Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel when preparing for the NFL draft with general manager Jon Robinson: Tyler Vrabel. The Titans coach’s oldest son is a 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive lineman who was a three-year starter at Boston College. He spent two seasons at left tackle and one on the right side. Asked if the Titans are considering the younger Vrabel as a prospect, the elder Vrabel said no. He and Robinson haven’t even talked about it.