Trump backs Vegas-area sheriff’s GOP bid for Nevada governor

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is endorsing Joe Lombardo, the sheriff who heads the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, in his Republican bid to challenge the Democratic governor of Nevada.

Trump’s endorsement late Wednesday pointed to Lombardo’s military service and his more than 30 years as a police officer and administrator fighting criminals and defending communities “from the horrific violence enabled by the Radical Left across our great country.”

Trump said he expects Lombardo to “fiercely protect our under-siege Second Amendment, oppose sanctuary cities, support our Law Enforcement, veto any liberal tax increase, protect life and secure our elections.”

Lombardo is the consensus front-runner in a crowded field seeking the GOP nomination in June to run against first-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in November.

He issued a statement saying he wants to “restore law & order,” fix the state education system and build a strong economy.

Sisolak’s campaign responded by noting that Trump lost Nevada in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.