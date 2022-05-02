Body found in Pyramid Lake ID’ed as missing Sparks woman

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities have identified a body found in Pyramid Lake as a missing Sparks woman.

KOLO-TV in Reno reported Monday that the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined the body discovered over the weekend is 70-year-old Diana Wong.

She had been reported missing several days earlier.

A bystander spotted the body Saturday morning on the lake’s west side.

The Pyramid Lake Tribal Police responded to the scene near Washout Beach.

The medical examiner has not released the cause of death.

Tribal police and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office are working a joint investigation.

Pyramid Lake is a large draw for fishing, kayaking and other outdoor recreational activities. It’s roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Reno.