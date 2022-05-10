Next hearing July 5 for man accused of killing Fernley teen

FERNLEY, Nev. (AP) — A man accused of kidnapping and killing an 18-year-old Fernley woman in March isn’t scheduled to appear in court again until July after a judge granted the prosecutor’s request for a delay.

Troy Driver, 41, made a brief virtual appearance from jail Tuesday at a status hearing in justice court in Fernley. He was arrested March 25 in the death of Naomi Irion after prosecutors said he abducted her from a Wal-Mart parking lot March 12, killed her and buried her body in the high desert.

Lyon County District Attorney Steven Rye requested Tuesday that court proceedings be delayed for 45 to 60 days while the defense waits for more discovery to be turned over.

Judge Lori Matheus set the next pre-trial hearing for July 5.

Driver’s public defender, Richard Davies, told the Reno Gazette Journal Monday that authorities were anxious to make an arrest in the case and he’s not seen any evidence that would warrant the charges.

Prosecutors say Driver shot Irion northeast of Fernley, where he took her “for the purpose of committing sexual assault and/or purpose of killing her.” In addition to burying Irion’s body, Driver disposed of tires from his truck in an effort to eliminate incriminating evidence, they said.