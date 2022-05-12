Casino manager killed when run over by man who stole purse

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The manager of a casino at a central Las Vegas strip mall was killed Wednesday evening when run over by a man fleeing after snatching a purse from a patron playing a video poker machine, Las police said.

The manager confronted the purse-snatcher after he went outside and got into a vehicle and that the manager then retreated and went behind the man’s vehicle when he pulled a gun, police Lt. Ran Spencer said.

The robber then put the vehicle in reverse, ran over the manager and drove off, Spencer said.

No immediate arrest was made and Spencer said police were trying to identify the robbery

The casino manager’s identity was not released. She was described as a woman in her 60s.

The woman whose purse was stolen was taken to a hospital for unspecified injuries that Spencer said weren’t life-threatening.