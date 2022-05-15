Famed entertainer Ann-Margret gets honorary degree from UNLV

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Famed entertainer Ann-Margret has been awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from UNLV..

She told the graduates at Saturday’s commencement ceremony inside a packed Thomas & Mack Center of her collegiate background, according to the Las Vegas-Review Journal.

“I did one year at Northwestern … but I worked really hard that one year,” said Ann-Margret, who was born in Sweden in 1941.

The singer, dancer and actress joined the Suttletones music act at the Dunes Lounge in Nevada in 1960. Four years later, Ann-Margret co-starred in the hit movie “Viva Las Vegas” with Elvis Presley.

The two performed the wild “C’mon Everybody” number at UNLV’s gymnasium/dance studio set, with the “University of Nevada” sign in the background. That space is now UNLV’s Barrick Museum of Art.

“Las Vegas has been my home away from home for so long, since the 1970s and 1980s,” said Ann-Margret. “Everyone has been so kind. I love it here, and I’m loving today.”