Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians donate over 500 backpacks with school supplies

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ)-- The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians donates over 500 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office Thermal Station as back to school approaches.

As a part of their outreach initiative, officers have begun distributing the backpacks filled with supplies to families in need. The backpacks include a range of elementary school supplies from notebooks and pocket folders to pencil cases, pencils and erasers.

“The Riverside Sheriff’s Thermal and Palm Desert Stations extend their gratitude to the Twenty-Nine Band of Mission Indians for their generous donation of backpacks and school supplies. Your support not only strengthens our ability to serve the community but also highlights the powerful impact we can have when we work together. Thank you for your continued support,” said the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians continue their annual donations to show their continuous commitment to supporting education and investing in the future of students across the Coachella Valley.

“It’s unfortunate that not every child in the Coachella Valley has access to basic school supplies,” said Chairman Darrell Mike of the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians. “The Tribe is committed to these kids and very proud that we are able to provide the tools they need to learn and succeed.”

The supplies provided by the tribe goes to support Twentynine Palms ASYMCA, Morongo Unified School District and the Coachella Unified School District.

The tribe is holding upcoming donation events at 10 a.m. July 22 at the ASYMCA Twentynine Palms, 8 a.m. July 30 at the Morongo Unified School District, and 6 p.m. August 12 at the Coachella Valley Unified School District.

By the beginning of the school year the tribe hopes to provide a total of 1,800 backpacks to local communities in need

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.