Number of Coronavirus Cases in Riverside County Now 151

Breaking News

The Riverside University health system announced Thursday morning the number of cases is now 151.

Here are the updated numbers in Riverside County as of 8:30 AM on March 27:

Confirmed cases: 151

Travel Associated: 4

Locally Acquired: 24

Acquisition Status Pending: 123

Deaths: 8

7 of those deaths reported in the Coachella Valley. 1 case is reportedly from the Hemet area.

In Riverside County, the first locally acquired case of COVID-19, more commonly called novel coronavirus, was reported to be a patient at Eisenhower Health. That was on March 7.

Check out our coronavirus section for local updates

If you are feeling symptoms, health experts say to call ahead and notify your healthcare provider.

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their 24-hour coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988. Avoid the spread of this illness.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.