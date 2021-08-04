Skip to Content
Death investigation underway in Coachella

Wednesday night Riverside county sheriff's deputies with the Thermal station, along with investigators were conducting a death investigation.

The first report of an adult male body near the 49600 Block of Cesar Chavez came in just before 8 pm.

The sheriff's department says at this time, no other information is available as it is still very early on into the investigation.

As more information becomes available, it will be released.

Evan Sanford

