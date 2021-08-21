Skip to Content
1 person dead, 3 injured in Indio car crash

One person is dead and three others suffered major injuries after a head-on crash in Indio tonight. 

Cal-fire says two cars were involved in the crash, which was reported at 8:55 p.m. on Dillon Road north of Fargo Canyon.

Air ambulances were requested to the scene and 3 patients were airlifted to the hospital.

Victims from both vehicles were involved in the wreck.

A preliminary investigation is underway.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates on this fatal car crash in Indio. 

Jennifer Franco

Jennifer Franco is the weekend anchor/weekday reporter for KESQ News Channel 3

