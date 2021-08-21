1 person dead, 3 injured in Indio car crash
One person is dead and three others suffered major injuries after a head-on crash in Indio tonight.
Cal-fire says two cars were involved in the crash, which was reported at 8:55 p.m. on Dillon Road north of Fargo Canyon.
Air ambulances were requested to the scene and 3 patients were airlifted to the hospital.
Victims from both vehicles were involved in the wreck.
A preliminary investigation is underway.
