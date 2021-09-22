CAL Fire responds to a burning motorhome in Thermal

Breaking News

Cal Fire responded to a motorcoach on fire off of the eastbound lanes of the I-10 in Thermal Wednesday morning.

In a tweet sent out by Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department at 8:26 a.m., there was a commercial vehicle fire off the eastbound lane of Interstate 10, west of Cottonwood Springs Road in Thermal.

When firefighters arrived they found a motorhome fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to contain the fire.

No injuries were reported and crews will remain on the scene for another hour.