CAL Fire responds to a burning motorhome in Thermal
Cal Fire responded to a motorcoach on fire off of the eastbound lanes of the I-10 in Thermal Wednesday morning.
In a tweet sent out by Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department at 8:26 a.m., there was a commercial vehicle fire off the eastbound lane of Interstate 10, west of Cottonwood Springs Road in Thermal.
When firefighters arrived they found a motorhome fully engulfed in flames.
Crews were able to contain the fire.
No injuries were reported and crews will remain on the scene for another hour.
