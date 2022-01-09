Indio police investigating man with gunshot wound

A man is hospitalized and receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg, according to the Indio Police Department.

Officers got a call from a resident about a gunshot wound victim at the 46500 block of Vargas Road just after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Fire officials responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital. Authorities have yet to release details on a suspect or possible motive.

Investigators are on the scene of the incident. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.