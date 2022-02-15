PSPD: N. Indian Canyon Dr. at 20th Ave. ‘now safe’ in N. Palm Springs following shots fired

The Palm Springs Police department said a "shots fired" incident had ended Tuesday morning in North Palm Springs. A statement from the department said, "The Area is Now Safe. Thank you for your patience."

The department was advising residents to avoid the area near N. Indian Canyon Drive and 20th Avenue as they worked to make the area safe and investigated reports of shots fired.

A public alert from the department at 8:36 a.m. read:

"Incident Details: Officers are working a shots fired call near 20th Ave and Indian Canyon Drive. Please avoid the area while officers work to make the area safe."

Officers received the call at approximately 7:45 a.m. and responded to the scene.

A second public notification from the department at 8:55 a.m. said:

"Incident Details: UPDATE - Shots fired incident concluded. The Area is Now Safe. Thank you for your patience."

No other details were immediately available.

