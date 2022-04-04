Kanye West drops out of Coachella Music Festival

Rapper Kanye West will no longer be performing at this year's Coachella Music Festival.

That's according to a report by TMZ, which cited sources close to the artist, who now goes by 'Ye'.

West was scheduled to headline the first weekend of the event at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio April 15-17.

Travis Scott was also reported to be joining West on stage during his performance.

It's unclear why West will no longer be performing.

Goldenvoice, the organizer behind annual event, has yet to issue any statement regarding any changes to the festival's performer lineup.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.