2022 Coachella Music & Arts Festival line-up released
The 2022 Coachella Music & Arts Festival line-up is out.
The festival will be headlined by Harry Styles, Bille Eilish, and Ye (aka Kanye West).
Goldenvoice announced that presale for Weekend 2 will start on Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. PT. Weekend 1 is sold out. Register now at http://coachella.com.
