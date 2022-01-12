2022 Coachella Music & Arts Festival line-up released

The 2022 Coachella Music & Arts Festival line-up is out.

The festival will be headlined by Harry Styles, Bille Eilish, and Ye (aka Kanye West).

Goldenvoice announced that presale for Weekend 2 will start on Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. PT. Weekend 1 is sold out. Register now at http://coachella.com.