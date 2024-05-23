Skip to Content
Gusty winds and cooler temps on tap

Winds have increased and will peak tomorrow, with a Wind Advisory going into effect from Noon Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday when we could see winds to 45 m.p.h. in the San Gorgonio Pass area.

Winds will peak Friday evening and overnight, then ease into the rest of the weekend. Drivers of high profile vehicles like RVs should drive with caution through windy areas.

A stronger trough will drop in from Canada, increasing winds and decreasing temperatures.

Highs will be lower than normal through Sunday, but will increase rapidly heading into Memorial Day Monday. Expect triple digits most of next week.

