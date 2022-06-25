Skip to Content
Breaking News
By
today at 8:33 PM
Published 8:22 PM

5 people injured in rollover crash in Palm Desert

KESQ

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded to a rollover crash in Palm Desert this evening.

The incident happened at the intersection of De Anza Way and Portola Avenue just after 7:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters said the vehicle was carrying 5 people inside, and some of them had to be removed from the vehicle before they were transported to areas hospitals with moderate injuries.

The cause of the rollover crash has yet to be released.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Breaking News
Author Profile Photo

Jennifer Franco

Jennifer Franco is the weekend anchor/weekday reporter for KESQ News Channel 3

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content