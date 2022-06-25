5 people injured in rollover crash in Palm Desert

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded to a rollover crash in Palm Desert this evening.

The incident happened at the intersection of De Anza Way and Portola Avenue just after 7:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters said the vehicle was carrying 5 people inside, and some of them had to be removed from the vehicle before they were transported to areas hospitals with moderate injuries.

The cause of the rollover crash has yet to be released.

