today at 5:47 PM
SWAT standoff ends in Palm Desert, suspect located

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies, including a SWAT team, responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon Saturday morning.

Law enforcement arrived at the Desert Oasis Apartments on Country Club Drive in Palm Desert just after 8:00 a.m.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said a victim was walking with his son when the suspect approached him, pistol whipped him, and then threatened him. 

The suspect then hid inside an apartment and refused to come out.

After an hours-long standoff, law enforcement were finally able to capture the suspect.

He will be medically cleared before he is arrested for criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
