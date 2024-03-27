Skip to Content
One person dead, three others injured after crash in Palm Springs

One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that left three others hospitalized Wednesday afternoon in Palm Springs.

The crash happened in the area of N Indian Canyon Drive and 20th Avenue.

The Palm Springs Police Department has confirmed with News Channel 3 that at least one person involved in that crash died from their injuries.

Three others, including a juvenile, were transported to a local hospital for moderate to minor injuries.

All lanes are closed at N. Indian Canyon Drive and 20th Avenue in Palm Springs after a multiple car collision just after noon.

Palm Springs PD 'X' page


Officials are unsure of how long the roads will be closed for as an investigation into the incident continues.

