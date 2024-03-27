One person dead, three others injured after crash in Palm Springs

One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that left three others hospitalized Wednesday afternoon in Palm Springs.

The crash happened in the area of N Indian Canyon Drive and 20th Avenue.

The Palm Springs Police Department has confirmed with News Channel 3 that at least one person involved in that crash died from their injuries.

Three others, including a juvenile, were transported to a local hospital for moderate to minor injuries.

All lanes are closed at N. Indian Canyon Drive and 20th Avenue in Palm Springs after a multiple car collision just after noon.



Palm Springs PD 'X' page



Officials are unsure of how long the roads will be closed for as an investigation into the incident continues.

Be sure to stay with News Channel 3 for the latest.