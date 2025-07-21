Semi Truck Overturns on I-10 in Banning, Sig alert has been lifted

UPDATE: 7/21/25 7:32 A.M. - All lanes are now open and SIG alert has been lifted.

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) — A semi tanker truck overturned early Monday morning on Interstate 10 in Banning, triggering a Sig Alert and causing major traffic delays.

The incident happened around 4:00 a.m. on the eastbound side of I-10 near Hargrave Street. According to initial reports, the overturned truck caused damage to a guard rail. As of now, only one lane is open in the area.

Drivers heading east through Banning should expect delays throughout the morning commute. Officials have not said how long the Sig Alert will remain in effect.

There’s no word yet on whether anyone was injured.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.