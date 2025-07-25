Power outage in Indian wells, more than1,200 customers impacted

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — More than 1,200 customers in Indian Wells are without power as Southern California Edison crews respond to an unexpected outage.

The outage was first reported at approximately 7:23 a.m. Friday morning, with a total of 1,294 customers impacted, according to the utility company.

According to the SCE website, a field investigator has been dispatched and is currently analyzing the cause of the outage.

Repair crews have not yet begun work, the company estimates most service will be restored by 8:30 a.m. today.

The reason for the outage remains under investigation.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates.