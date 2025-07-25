Power outage in Indian wells, more than1,200 customers impacted
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — More than 1,200 customers in Indian Wells are without power as Southern California Edison crews respond to an unexpected outage.
The outage was first reported at approximately 7:23 a.m. Friday morning, with a total of 1,294 customers impacted, according to the utility company.
According to the SCE website, a field investigator has been dispatched and is currently analyzing the cause of the outage.
Repair crews have not yet begun work, the company estimates most service will be restored by 8:30 a.m. today.
The reason for the outage remains under investigation.
Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates.