Truck Fire on I-10 Causes Lane Closures Near Date Palm Drive

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif (KESQ) - A big rig caught fire early this morning on Interstate 10, shutting down traffic in the eastbound lanes.

The fire started just after 4 a.m., just west of the Bob Hope Drive exit. Flames and heavy smoke were seen rising from the truck, blowing across the freeway.

Tow trucks and Caltrans crews were called in to help clear the road. So far, there’s no word on whether anyone was hurt.

One eastbound lane has just reopened, but drivers should still expect delays in the area.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new updates.