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Breaking: Palm Springs apprehended a nude man possibly armed with a knife

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 10:37 PM
Published 10:10 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Cali. (KESQ) — Police apprehended a nude man who was possibly armed with a knife.

The incident occurred in the area between S Sunrise and E Mesquite to E Ramon Rd.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any developments on this case.

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Jonathan Ramont

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