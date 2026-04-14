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Highway 86 now open after air ambulance responded to ejection crash in Thermal

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today at 8:12 AM
Published 7:47 AM

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) -- Firefighters and emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle traffic collision at the intersection of Highway 86 Expressway and Avenue 62 in Thermal on Tuesday morning.

The crash involved three vehicles and a total of five patients. One individual sustained serious injuries after being ejected from a vehicle during the collision. The patient was transported by air ambulance to a nearby trauma center for urgent medical care.

Two additional patients suffered minor injuries and were transported by ground ambulance. The remaining two individuals involved in the crash were evaluated on scene and reported no injuries.

An air ambulance landed directly on Highway 86 Expressway, prompting the California Highway Patrol to temporarily shut down the roadway in the area.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

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