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Pierce Street is closed while CHP investigates a fatal crash in Thermal

By
Updated
today at 8:19 AM
Published 8:10 AM

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) -- The California Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash resulting in a fatality on Tuesday morning.

At 6 a.m., a man riding a Honda motorcycle was driving northbound on Pierce Street, and crashed into a Subaru sedan driving southbound.

The rider of the motorcycle died of his injuries at the scene. The man driving the Sedan did not sustain any injuries.

Pierce Street is currently closed while the investigation continues.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

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María García

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